You can’t stop what’s coming. The Game of Thrones finale will happen soon, and fans everywhere will be glued to their screens waiting to see how it all plays out. With so much hype riding on the end of such a popular show, potential disappointment is inevitable. Star Sophie Turner certainly knows that. In a recent interview, the actresses commented that the approaching conclusion is bound to divide fans.

What are you expecting from the Game of Thrones finale? A big, triumph battle? A happy ending? A massacre that leaves every single character dead? There’s still a little ways to go before the conclusion arrives, but when it does, it’s best to keep your expectations in check. Don’t let the hype overwhelm you. And heed the thoughtful words of Sophie Turner. Speaking with IGN, Turner offered a vague (but most likely accurate) summation of how fans will likely react once the end credits start to roll for the final time. ““As an actor it was really satisfying,” Turner said, before adding:

“I think for everyone, everyone’s storylines — to be able to act out the way that it all ends. It was really satisfying for us. Who knows if it will be satisfying for the fans. I think a lot of fans will be disappointed and a lot of fans will be over the moon, I think. I think it will be really interesting to see people’s reactions, but for me reading the script it was just like heartbreaking to read at the very final page of the script it just says, ‘End of Game of Thrones’. That was really emotional.”

Again, this seems fairly obvious: it’s impossible to please everyone, and there are bound to be some people let down. But the important thing is to go along and see where the journey takes you.

Turner also talked about where her character Sansa is headed for the final season:

“She kind of takes ownership over who she is and what she stands for. Over the course of the series she’s been completely unaware of what she wants, where she wants to be, who she really is, and at the end of this season, I feel she is the most self-assured character in the show.”

The final six episodes of Game of Thrones will air in 2019, but that won’t be the end of things. HBO is planning several spin-off shows, with one already confirmed:

Set thousands of years before the events of Thrones, the project chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. A logline from the network teased the plot without divulging any specifics: “Only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the White Walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend… it’s not the story we think we know.”

And then, of course, there’s always a chance George R.R. Martin will finally finish the book series. Stranger things have happened.