Fans will spend years debating the merits of Game of Thrones, a series that didn’t exactly stick its ultra-anticipated landing – and that’s coming from someone who appreciated a lot of what final season was able to do within the parameters in which it operated.

I don’t know if it’s just me, but I genuinely enjoyed the final moments of the series finale, which caught up with the surviving members of the Stark family and set them off into new eras of their lives. Now actor Kit Harington, who played Jon Snow (aka Aegon Targaryen), has given some insight into his final scene before the credits rolled. Read his quotes below.



What Happens in the Game of Thrones Finale

Just before the Game of Thrones finale fades to black for the last time, we see Jon Snow on horseback riding beyond the Wall with the surviving Free Folk, out into the unknown of the uninhabited North. He’s been sentenced to live out his days as a member of the Night’s Watch to appease the Unsullied, who were furious to learn that Jon had murdered their queen. (Harington called the assassination a “holy fuck moment” when he read it in the script for the first time.) But when he reunites with his pals Tormund and Ghost and they all start riding North, Jon’s future is left somewhat ambiguous.

Kit Harington’s Reaction

In a brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter in the lead-up to this year’s Emmy Awards, Harington was asked how he read that last Game of Thrones finale moment, and here’s how he replied:

“I loved it. When I read it, that bit really made me cry. What really made me cry was on the paper: ‘End of Game of Thrones.’ But as far as an ending for Jon Snow, this character that I loved for so many years and had grown so close to, and had meant so much to me…seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free. Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing [in killing Daenerys], as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released.”

So Jon has had enough of Castle Black and the Night’s Watch, and he’s heading off to start a brand new life. Honestly, who could blame him? He had already fulfilled the oath he swore to uphold, and he was never happier than he was with Ygritte, his Wildling lover from the early seasons of the show. Hopefully Jon will meet another nice Wildling girl and live out the rest of his days in peace – or at least until he grows old hunting and drinking all day with Tormund.