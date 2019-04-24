You knew it would come to this, George. You, a typewriter, and a blank page. For the past eight years, you’ve had the excuse that Game of Thrones was dominating your time and energy, and then you decided to step away from executive producer duties during season 4 to focus on finally finishing The Winds of Winter, the next book in your A Song of Ice and Fire series. But you still haven’t, George. And with Game of Thrones ending with its ongoing eighth season, you have no excuses. But that won’t stop Martin from wistfully longing that this wasn’t the final season of Game of Thrones.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, Martin bemoaned that Game of Thrones was reaching its conclusion, saying that he “wish we had a few more seasons”:

“You know, it’s complex. I’m a little sad, actually. I wish we had a few more seasons. But I understand. [David Benioff and D.B. Weiss] are gonna go on to do other things, and I’m sure some of the actors were signed up for like seven or eight years, and they would like to go on and take other roles. All of that is fair. I’m not angry or anything like that, but there’s a little wistfulness in me.”

I can’t help but think that Martin is sad over Game of Thrones wrapping up its run because it then puts pressure on him to finally finish his sixth A Song of Ice and Fire book (two chapters on your blog is not enough George!). Because while this may be the last few hours that Game of Thrones fans get to spend in Westeros, Martin is not leaving the mythical land any time soon. He has two more books in his A Song of Ice and Fire series to publish, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring, and he’s involved with HBO’s upcoming prequel series The Long Night starring Josh Whitehouse and Naomi Watts.

But you have no excuses anymore, George. We’ve been waiting for The Winds of Winter for too long now, and with Game of Thrones reaching its conclusion, it’s about time you make your way towards yours.

The final episode of Game of Thrones is set to air on HBO on May 19, 2019.