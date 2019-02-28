Game of Thrones approaches its darkest hour with its eighth and final season. But if you couldn’t tell that, these 20 new Game of Thrones character posters will remind you, with each spotlighting one of the main characters of the hit HBO fantasy series, all brooding and dressed in black leather.

Check out the new Game of Thrones character posters below.

Game of Thrones Character Posters

HBO has released the character posters for Daenerys Targaryan (Emilia Clarke), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Cersei Lannister (Lena Headey), Davos Seaworth (Liam Cunningham), Bran Stark (Isaac Hempstead Wright), Arya Stark (Maisie Williams), Greyworm (Jacob Anderson), The Hound (Rory McCann), Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie), Jon Snow (Kit Harington), Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel), The Night King (Vladimir Furdik), Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbaek), Melisandre (Carice van Houten), Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), Samwell Tarley (John Bradley), and Varys (Conleth Hill).

Not all of these characters are vying to sit on the Iron Throne, but it’s a tradition for Game of Thrones to release posters of its characters sitting on the infamous chair going back to its first season. But with the eighth season promising to be the dark, violent end to the acclaimed series, all the characters are suitably dressed in black leather (or at least, near-black) and scowling at the camera.

The character posters are accompanied by a Twitter announcement that each of the above characters have their own custom emoji on the social media platform. If you tweet @Twitter with #ForTheThrone, you can receive a Moment showcasing all 20 character images and the reveal of the new character emojis.

The final season of Game of Thrones premieres on HBO on April 14, 2019.