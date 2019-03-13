Two and a half months from now, HBO’s Game of Thrones will be over. Yes, a prequel series is in the works and author George R.R. Martin is still working on finishing his novels to wrap up his story on the page, but this could be the last we see of Jon Snow, Daenerys Targaryen, Tyrion Lannister, and the rest of the fan-favorite characters for quite some time.

But even though the night is dark and full of terrors, fear not: a new Game of Thrones board game is coming that will plunge players right back into the backstabbing world of Westeros. It’s called Game of Thrones: Oathbreaker, and you can get all the details about it below. Plus, there’s a new behind-the-scenes video from the show that focuses on the art of prosthetics and how much work went in to creating the wights and White Walkers for the upcoming final season.



Game of Thrones Board Game

HBO and Dire Wolf Digital have teamed up to create Game of Thrones: Oathbreaker, a “social deduction game of ambition and deceit”. Here’s the official description:

Who do you trust? If you sit on the Iron Throne, the wisest answer is “no one.” Game of Thrones: Oathbreaker™ is a game of deception and social deduction. One player assumes the role of King or Queen, while the others represent the great Lords and Ladies of the Houses of Westeros. Some are loyalists who want order in the realm. Others are conspirators, seeking to undermine the throne. And all of them have a secret agenda of their own. Who is truly loyal, and who is simply hungry for power, honor, and coin? It’s up to the King to figure it out before it’s too late. Lavishly illustrated with photos from the hit HBO original series, Game of Thrones: Oathbreaker captures all of the intrigue and drama of Westeros in a game that’s fast, fun, and strategic. Play as any of 12 unique characters as you connive and scheme your way to victory!

The game takes about 30-45 minutes to play, costs $35, and arrives in spring 2019, just in time for the final season. Find out more information right here.

Game of Thrones Behind-the-Scenes Video

It’s been a while since we’ve seen one of these “Inside GOT” videos, and this one turns the spotlight on Prosthetics Designer Barrie Gower and his hardworking team who bring the White Walkers and wights (among other things) to life on the show. The thing I find odd about this is that Gower seems to think that people aren’t aware of how detailed and arduous the prosthetic process is. I suppose that’s true for average audiences, but anyone who reads a site like this has certainly seen making-of videos like this one before and heard stories about actors sitting in a chair for hours to have these effects applied before they can step in front of the camera. Either way, his work on the show has been extraordinary, and I can’t wait to see what his team manages to do as the show comes to an end.

Game of Thrones returns to HBO on April 14, 2019.