As Game of Thrones nears its final episode, the debate over whether or not the show is gracefully wrapping up its sprawling storyline is reaching an all-time frenzy. Nothing better encapsulated that debate than this past Sunday’s penultimate episode “The Bells,” which is so divisive that it has some fans disowning the show altogether. But the one thing you can trust in is the cast and crew’s unflagging faith in the show right? Well, maybe not.

One Game of Thrones actor is voicing his own disappointment with the series. Conleth Hill, who plays the Master of Whisperers Varys, is doing his own whispering about the quality of the show, repeating the issues that some fans have had with the series.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following Varys’ fiery demise, Hill freely revealed “the last couple seasons weren’t my favorite.” Explaining why he was frustrated with his character becoming “more peripheral, that they concentrated on others more” in the last few seasons, Hill has been the only Game of Thrones actor to express the same disappointment with the final season as the viewers. He told EW:

“Last season and this season there were great scenes, and then I’d come in and kind of give a weather report at the end of them—‘film at 11. So I thought he was losing his knowledge. If he was such an intelligent man and he had such resources, how come he didn’t know about things? That added to my dismay. It’s now being rectified with getting a great and noble ending. But that was frustrating for a couple seasons.”

The final season of Game of Thrones has been the source of intense debate, with some viewers criticizing that its rushed pace has come at the expense of character development, while others praise the show’s execution of wildly ambitious ideas and storylines. Our coverage of Game of Thrones season 8 has certainly been as mixed as the rest of them, but leaning toward the positive.

It’s clear that Hill has been released from his contractual obligations, he’s more free to express his disappointment with the show. It’s almost become common practice for former actors to badmouth the series, with Stephen Dillane famously saying that he took the job “for the money.” But does that mean that the entire Game of Thrones cast has been trying to warn us about how bad the final season is? Probably not, though videos reading into their pained expressions (most likely showing them trying to avoid spoilers) can be fun.