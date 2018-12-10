Gallery 1988 debuted a new art show over the weekend featuring works from Jeff Boyes and Dan Mumford, each of them honoring some beloved films from decades past. Jeff Boyes focuses on films like Wayne’s World, Gleaming the Cube, and Dumb & Dumber. Meanwhile, Dan Mumford tackled the likes of The Crow, Terminator and First Blood. But both of them did their own tribute to Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Check out some of our favorite pieces from the Gallery 1988 Lost Days art show below.

Jeff Boyes – Lost Days Artwork

First up, Jeff Boyes did these detailed pieces commemorating iconic locations and moments from the likes of Wayne’s World, Gleaming the Cube, Dumb & Dumber and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. I love the style of these prints simply because they’re made for people who recognize what they’re looking at without needing a movie title on the print. These prints are for true fans of these movies.

But Jeff Boyes also paid tribute to all four of those movies in a much different way. He created these blueprint style prints featuring the signature vehicles of the characters in each of those movies.

There’s the Mirthmobile from Wayne’s World, the metal skateboard from Gleaming the Cube, the mini-scooter from Dumb & Dumber, and the time traveling phone booth from Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure.

Dan Mumford – Lost Days Artwork

Meanwhile, Dan Mumford brings his trademark style to the films The Crow, Terminator, First Blood and Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure. His vibrant colors and wild illustration style give new life to even the most familiar movies, making them look like animated heavy metal music videos that are perpetually engulfed in colorful flames.

If you’re a video game fan, you’ll want to check out the rest of Mumford’s artwork honoring Mortal Kombat, Metroid, Castlevania and other classics.

All of these prints are available for purchase right now over at the Gallery 1988 online shop for the Lost Days art show. Each of the prints vary in size, price, and edition size, but you can find out more about that at the shop website.