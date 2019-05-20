We’re only a few days away from the official opening of Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge in Disneyland. Regular guests haven’t been allowed into the park yet, but it’s only natural that the Disney employees (aka “cast members”) who will be working there get to familiarize themselves with the ins and outs of what the new land has to offer. Now a new photo from Disneyland president Josh D’Amaro shows off the inhabitants of the fictional outpost of Batuu and their unique, customizable costumes.



In addition to being a cool photo showcasing the hundreds of people who will be helping to make this new land run smoothly, this also shines a spotlight on some of the costumes that the cast members could choose in order to build out the backstories of the fictional characters they’re playing in the park. According to the Disney Parks Blog:

Outside of the, well, orderly First Order, the costumes for members of the Resistance and, particularly the villagers, will be as varied as the Cast Members themselves. Different styles and colors for pants and shirts, and optional accessories like scarves, hats and even necklaces, will allow Cast to mix and match to create individualize their part of our Star Wars story. Costume designer Joe Kucharski took inspiration from all of the Star Wars films as well as the animated series, identifying iconic looks and silhouettes to translate into real world costume pieces. The team took risks in the choices they made, including working with innovative fabrics to make the costumes as unique and comfortable as possible. Mesh panels make vests lighter, nylon makes a stretchy pant more unique, cotton creates a more breathable shirt. Comfort and durability are priorities when creating Cast costumes, so the team conducted a variety of tests to ensure the fabrics would wear well over time.

Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge opens in Disneyland on May 31, 2019 and in Walt Disney World on August 29, 2019.