It’s far too early to begin thinking about this year’s San Diego Comic-Con, but here we are with the first geeky event that will be happening in the midst of the pop culture convention.

San Diego will be the first to debut Galaxy Quest in Concert, a live symphony event where David Newman’s incredible score will be played by the San Diego Symphony orchestra right along with the film starring Tim Allen, Sigourney Weaver, Alan Rickman, Tony Shalhoub, Daryl Mitchell, and Sam Rockwell. Plus, Newman himself will be conducting the symphony. Get details on Galaxy Quest in Concert below.

The world premiere of Galaxy Quest in Concert will happen on July 19 at 7:30pm local time at the Jacobs Music Center in Copley Symphony Hall. Along with David Newman conducting the San Diego Symphony, the Women of the San Diego Master Chorale and other unnamed special guests will be in attendance to make the concert a truly special experience.

How great is it going to be to hear this theme live in a real symphony hall?

Much like the movie itself, the score for Galaxy Quest takes some cues in style from the various compositions featured in Star Trek over the years. It’s full of heroic cues with powerful blasts of the horn section, perfect for the crew of the NSEA-Protector.