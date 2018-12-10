The Fyre Festival was sold as a luxury music festival hosted on a private island where guests could live like rock stars – for a hefty price. Once attendees arrived, however, chaos reigned. Instead of fancy villas and gourmet meals, they were greeted with tents and – perhaps worst of all – cheese sandwiches. A scam was afoot, and lawsuits followed. Netflix will take viewers inside the disastrous non-festival with the new documentary Fyre, hitting the streaming service in January. Watch the Fyre trailer below.

Fyre Trailer

Get your exclusive first look at FYRE — a revealing new doc about the insanity and rapid unraveling of Fyre Festival: the greatest party that never happened. Premieres January 18. #NetflixNewsWeek pic.twitter.com/B4iaR3UJwM — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) December 10, 2018

Remember the Fyre Festival? The unmitigated disaster that brought us this now-iconic sandwich?

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

Much like Jack from Lost, Netflix wants to take you back to the island, and give you an behind the scenes look at what was probably the worst music festival in history. Created by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, Fyre was “promoted as a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas featuring bikini-clad supermodels, A-List musical performances and posh amenities. Guests arrived to discover the reality was far from the promises.” The story was ghoulishly funny, because in the end, no one got hurt – just terribly inconvenienced. Still, something went terribly wrong here, and people were bilked out of thousands of dollars. This excerpt from the Washington Post provides some insight into the clusterfuck that was the Fyre Festival:

The organizers of the Fyre Festival promised “two transformative weekends” on a “remote and private” island in the Bahamas that was “once owned by Pablo Escobar.” Kendall Jenner promoted it on Instagram. Ja Rule was one of the organizers. Festival-goers paid thousands of dollars for what they believed was going to be a luxury experience. Anyone who could afford the ticket would arrive in paradise on a private jet with their friends, for a taste of the lifestyle that only seems to exist on the Instagram feeds of models. None of that happened. The first wave of paying guests arrived on Thursday, only to find themselves staring at a chaotic festival site that appeared to be weeks away from being able to host anyone. Blink-182, one of the bands headlining the festival, had canceled at the last minute. The tents that were set up for guests to sleep in looked like “FEMA tents,” one person said. Not exactly the luxury accommodations they’d paid for. Meanwhile some tents were still in their boxes.

On top of all that, the guests were stuck on the island, with no real way off. Fyre will attempt to show us what the hell happened, with Chris Smith, the director of Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, giving us a first-hand look into the “disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves.” So make yourself a sad cheese sandwich, and get ready to watch Fyre on Netflix January 18, 2019.