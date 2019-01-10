Where were you in April of 2017? For your sake, I hope you weren’t on a private island in the Bahamas attending the infamous Fyre Festival, but if you did happen to be there, maybe we’ll see you in the background of Fyre, a new Netflix documentary that provides a first-hand account of the legendarily terrible music festival. Organizers promised attendees they’d be a part of an epic, unforgettable experience, and they certainly were – but far from the one they expected.

Fyre Festival Movie Trailer

Chris Smith, the director of Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, returns to Netflix for another documentary, this time turning his lens on the notorious Fyre Festival, which Ja Rule refers to in the trailer as “the fucking laughing stock of everything.” The rapper was one of the organizers of the event, which was the brainchild of entrepreneur Billy McFarland, who created the event to promote a music app. McFarland was the mastermind, hiring models and Instagram celebrities to promote the festival, which charged thousands of dollars for tickets and quickly sold out. But when people started arriving on the private Bahamian island, they discovered that the “luxury experience” they were promised didn’t consist of catered meals from professional chefs, but instead looked more like this:

The dinner that @fyrefestival promised us was catered by Steven Starr is literally bread, cheese, and salad with dressing. #fyrefestival pic.twitter.com/I8d0UlSNbd — Trevor DeHaas (@trev4president) April 28, 2017

Here’s a spoiler alert for real life, so if you don’t know how this story ends and would like to learn about it for the first time in the documentary, click away now. But in October of last year, McFarland was found guilty of wire fraud, ordered to pay $26 million, and was sentenced to six years in prison. Hope it was worth it, brah.

Here’s the official synopsis:

An exclusive behind the scenes look at the infamous unraveling of the Fyre music festival. Created by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, Fyre Festival was promoted as a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas featuring bikini-clad supermodels, A-List musical performances and posh amenities. Guests arrived to discover the reality was far from the promises. Chris Smith, the director behind the Emmy Award Nominated documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, gives a first-hand look into disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organizers themselves.

Fyre: The Greatest Party That Never Happened arrives on Netflix on January 18, 2019.