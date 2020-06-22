FX has found a lot of success with its FX on Hulu initiative. The dedicated streaming hub for new and classic series from FX Networks, FX on Hulu has allowed niche shows like Devs and prestige dramas like Mrs. America to find major streaming audiences where they may not have before, and helped Hulu build out its original content brand to compete with Netflix. In Hulu’s annual NewFronts presentation, the streamer revealed two other buzzy titles will be joining the FX on Hulu catalogue, including the long-embattled Y: The Last Man TV series adaptation.

At Hulu’s annual NewFronts presentations, the streamer revealed that their Y: The Last Man adaptation and the American Horror Story spin-off anthology series American Horror Stories will be the two newest FX on Hulu titles, joining the likes of FX series like Devs, Mrs. America, the Kate Mara and Nick Robinson-starring A Teacher, and Jeff Bridges’ The Old Man, Deadline reports.

The Hulu on FX hub was launched in March to the slight confusion of audiences, who were uncertain whether to classify the titles as Hulu’s or FX’s. But the initiative has proven fruitful for some of FX’s less buzzy titles, especially Devs and Mrs. America, both of which earned critical acclaim. FX’s series adaptation of Brian K. Vaughn and Pia Guerra’s award-winning Y: The Last Man has hit many roadbumps, losing stars and showrunners despite a cult following for the graphic novel. Perhaps a designated place on FX on Hulu, as a show that debuts on both streaming and cable TV, could get it the audience its needs. Meanwhile, American Horror Stories will likely get plenty of attention as a new Ryan Murphy series, even if it’s just a more microscopic version of American Horror Story (featuring a different horror story each episode instead of each season).

Hulu also unveiled new details about its upcoming Steve Martin and Martin Short comedy, a half-hour project from This Is Us creator Dan Fogelman and 20th Century Fox TV. Hulu handed the series, now titled Only Murders In The Building, a straight-to-series order in January. The comedy, which is co-created and written by Martin and Grace and Frankie executive producer John Hoffman, “follows three New Yorkers who find they have a mutual interest in solving true crime – but limit their amateur sleuthing to only murders in their building.”

Hulu also unveiled a number of titles for its Huluween strand like the horror film Books of Blood starring Anna Friel, the horror satire Bad Hair, Marvel Studios’ Helstrom, and Mary Laws’ Monsterland.

The streamer has been building its various strands, perhaps to prepare for the competition against new streaming platforms like Disney+ and HBO Max, as well as streaming giant Netflix.