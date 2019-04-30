I can’t believe Avengers: Endgame brought the Marvel Cinematic Universe to an end! Just kidding – the MCU will continue on, with some old and new faces. And now, thanks to a new report about salary negotiations for various Marvel actors, we have an idea of what’s in store. While new players like The Eternals and Shang-Chi are on the horizon, you can also expect more Thor, in some form. And the previously-delayed Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is scheduled to start shooting as soon as next year. More on the future MCU films below. Spoilers for Endgame follow.

THR has a piece about the crazy amount of money Robert Downey Jr. received for Avengers: Endgame (about $75 million), but the more interesting developments come as you read further. First, some stuff we knew, or at least had an inkling of: Black Panther‘s Chadwick Boseman and Doctor Strange‘s Benedict Cumberbatch both have one more option on their contracts, which will go towards their perspective sequels – Black Panther 2 and Doctor Strange 2. Does that mean after those films it’s the end of the road for both actors? Nope, they can always renegotiate. But as of now, that’s all either of them have lined-up for the MCU.

Then there are the Marvel actors that are headed to Disney+ for streaming shows – Elizabeth Olsen, Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, and Jeremy Renner. Paul Bettany isn’t mentioned in the THR story, but he’s supposedly part of the Disney+ crowd as well. Olsen, Mackie, Stan and Renner all “negotiated deals that are separate from the movie contracts for what sources say will be six to eight episodes.” These deals won’t reflect on their film contacts.

And what of Thor? Actor Chris Hemsworth renegotiated his contract in 2017, which included his work for Avengers: Infinity War and Endgame. THR also says it will also include “the next phase of films.” Does that mean Thor 4? Maybe. Thor: Ragnarok‘s Tessa Thompson recently revealed a pitch for Thor 4 may have already happened. But Endgame concluded with Thor handing over leadership of New Asgard to Thompson’s Valkyrie – which might indicate she’ll be the focus of Thor 4. On top of that, Endgame finished off with Thor heading to space with the Guardians of the Galaxy gang, which hints at Hemsworth being part of the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Speaking of that third Guardians film, THR states it’s expected to shoot in 2020. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 has had a bit of a bumpy ride. The film was slated to start pre-production last year, but that came to an abrupt halt when director James Gunn was fired. After Gunn’s firing, Guardians was put on hold. Now, Gunn is back in the director’s chair – and it looks like the movie is ready to finally get off the ground. There’s still no release date set, though. One thing at a time, folks.