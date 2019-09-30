This fall brings Frozen II to theaters, the highly anticipated sequel to Walt Disney Animation’s original fantasy musical from all the way back in 2013. Are fans still hungry to see what’s going on with Anna and Elsa after six years? Or have they let it go? If the long range Frozen II box office predictions come to fruition, it would appear that Frozen fever is still alive and well, and the sequel’s opening weekend could more than double the original movie’s debut at the box office.

Box Office Pro has the early Frozen II box office numbers, which has a forecast of anywhere between $115 million and $145 million. Even the lower end prediction is nearly twice as much as the $67 million three-day weekend opening of the original movie, which actually debuted at #2 on the charts thanks to the arrival of The Hunger Games: Catching Fire.

Though the original Frozen didn’t have a massive opening weekend, it did have long legs at the box office thanks to repeat viewings, taking it over $400 million domestically and $1.27 billion worldwide. That popularity combined with the fact that it will be the first major family-driven tentpole since The Lion King back in July will undoubtedly have families flocking to theaters. And since it opens the weekend before Thanksgiving, you can probably assume on a huge holiday haul for the second weekend too.

But that’s something that could also work against a big opening weekend. Some families might wait until their extended relatives are in town that second weekend for a big family trip to the movies after Thanksgiving dinner. It’s a huge holiday weekend at the box office.

Six years is a long time to wait for a sequel, and there’s a chance some fans may not be interested in what the sequel is selling so far. But for now, the interest and social media trending seems to be on par with other big animated sequels like Incredibles 2, Finding Dory and Toy Story 4, animated sequels tend to underperform when compared to their predecessor. Frozen II could easily buck that trend, but it remains to be seen if the sequel can capture the same musical magic that made that first movie so addicting.

Thankfully, the movie won’t have any major family competition until Jumanji: The Next Level arrives nearly a month later, so it should have plenty of time to rake in even more dough for Disney. Frozen II arrives in theaters on November 22, 2019, and if you’d like to know more about the sequel, be sure to check out our latest report featuring new details about the story.