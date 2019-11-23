‘Frozen 2’ Featurette Goes Beyond Arendelle

Frozen 2 is now in theaters, giving audiences everywhere a whole new set of earworms to get lodged in the old cabeza. Your mind is likely already made up about whether or not you’ll see the movie, but if you need more convincing, this new Frozen 2 featurette plays up how expansive the Frozen world gets in the long-awaited sequel. As Kristen Bell says in the video below, “Frozen 2 is a much bigger world.”

Frozen 2 Featurette

The rules of sequels dictate that your follow-up has to go bigger than what came before. And that’s what Frozen 2 has done, expanding the world created in the first film. “This movie has grown with its audience,” Kristen Bell says. “These characters have grown with them.” The original characters are back, but there are new characters as well, like Sterling K. Brown as Lieutenant Destin Mattias, and Evan Rachel Wood as Queen Iduna, mother of Elsa and Anna.

I haven’t seen Frozen 2 yet, but I enjoyed the first film…at least until the last half-hour, when trolls show up and things kind of go downhill. By most accounts, Frozen 2 succeeds in being a worthwhile sequel. In his review for /Film, Josh Spiegel wrote:

Frozen II has an insurmountable challenge in front of it. When the original arrived in the late fall of 2013, no one would have predicted exactly how massive it became. Its songs became instant anthems, its story tapped into the vibrant spirit of young women around the world, and its characters were quickly welcomed into the collective public’s hearts. Nothing about this movie is going to ruin the original film’s impact, and it’s a more coherent story with a stronger emotional heart. It’s a good movie, a solid follow-up to a slightly less entertaining film. But only when its visuals do the talking does Frozen II really sing.

Frozen 2 is now playing in theaters everywhere.