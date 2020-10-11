During a pandemic, what’s the fall season alternative to going to a private island party where everyone tested negative for COVID-19? Taking a trip to the real-life Camp Crystal Lake from Friday the 13th in the deep woods of Hardwick, New Jersey. While this doesn’t sound like a great idea considering what happened to all the past visitors of Camp Crystal Lake, you can be assured that the only thing stalking you will be a virus, and not a serial killer in a hockey mask. Probably.

Bloody Disgusting reports that Friday the 13th fans will be able to visit the real-life Camp Crystal Lake at tours held at Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, the active Boy Scouts camp in Hardwick, New Jersey where the original 1980 horror movie was filmed.

There are different tour formats that take visitors to several filming locations from the first Friday the 13th. Those who pay top dollar also get a tour that take you to those same locations…at night. Tours are being held for a week leading up to Halloween, as well as Friday the 13th in November.

It may seem like a strange time to visit the filming location of a horror movie, but the Crystal Lake Tours website assures that they’re taking all the right precautions. In a statement on their site, it says:

“Similar to our recent summer tours, these events will feature a limited number of guests to allow for proper social distancing. Temperature scans will be performed at check-in and face coverings will be required at all times. We will continue to monitor the situation and send updates to all ticketed guests.”

The opening up of Camp Crystal Lake tours this Halloween season comes at a momentous time for the Friday the 13th franchise: 2020 marks the 40th anniversary of the classic slasher franchise, which released its 12th installment in 2009. There is also an impressive-looking Friday the 13th box set coming from Scream Factory this month. Plus masked serial killer Jason Voorhees has been back in the news encouraging people to wear masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

As the weather gets colder and social gatherings will begin to lessen out of coronavirus concerns, maybe a trip to the cold, isolated Camp Crystal Lake may be the best way to celebrate spooky season. After all, you will get to be outside.

Tickets are currently available for Camp Crystal Lake tours on October 23, October 24, October 25, October 30, October 31, November 13, and November 14. Head on over to Crystal Lake Tours for more information.