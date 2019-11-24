‘Friday Night Lights’ Reboot Finds New Coaches in The Dowdle Brothers
Posted on Sunday, November 24th, 2019 by Chris Evangelista
Just in case you forgot, that Friday Night Lights reboot movie is still in the works, and it has a new creative team. John Erick and Drew Dowdle, known collectively as The Dowdle Brothers, have been tasked with making this potentially bad idea happen. Rather than follow-up the original Friday Night Lights movie, or connect to the popular TV series in any way, this new Friday Night Lights will tell a brand new story.
Variety has the new info on the Friday Night Lights reboot I bet you forgot about. The Dowdle Brothers, John Erick and Drew Dowdle, are now handling the project, with both doing a new polish on the script (which was written by David Gordon Green and Josh Parkinson), and John Erick directing and Drew executive producing. Per Variety, “the movie is not a sequel to Universal’s 2004 film starring Billy Bob Thornton, nor is it based on NBC’s TV series with Kyle Chandler. Instead, it’s a new property, though still focused on H.G. Bissinger’s non-fiction book about the 1988 Permian High School Panthers as the new Texas football team makes a run toward the state championship.”
The Dowdle Brothers’ credits include the underseen found-footage horror flick The Poughkeepsie Tapes, the Rec remake Quarantine, and As Above, So Below (another found-footage horror film). The fact that the duo have trafficked primarily in the horror genre is a bit interesting, since Friday Night Lights doesn’t fit in with that at all. Are we getting a Friday Night Lights horror movie? No, we’re not – although I would gladly watch that. Call it Friday Nightmare on Elm Street Lights or something. Feel free to use that, Dowdle Brothers!
H.G. Bissinger’s book followed the Permian Panthers of Odessa – “the winningest high-school football team in Texas history.” The book was adapted into a 2004 film by Peter Berg, and while that movie wasn’t a smash hit, it was enough to inspire a TV series of the same name. The series had a devoted fan-following and burned “Clear eyes, full hearts, can’t lose” into the pop culture lexicon. But will audiences want a whole new version of this story? Wouldn’t they be more inclined to watch a movie that, at the very least, brought back Kyle Chandler’s coach character? I guess we’ll find out.