Hey, did you hear? French children don’t throw food! But you know who does? Anne Hathaway. Okay, I made that up – Ms. Hathaway may or may not throw food. But she is set to star French Children Don’t Throw Food, adapted from the book of the same name. The story follows a journalist who moves to Paris for her husband’s job, and then has to try to balance her family and career. And at some point, the journalist will probably ask, “Hey, do French children throw food?” And then someone will say “Non!” in a thick French accent. At least, that’s what would happen if I were making this movie.

I don’t know much about French children, but according to Pamela Druckerman’s book French Children Don’t Throw Food, they’re better in nearly every way than our stinky, rotten American kids. Honestly, I can believe that – have you seen American kids? Awful. Anyway, Druckerman’s book is now going to be turned into a movie starring Anne Hathaway.

Based on Druckerman’s own experiences, the film would follow (per THR) “an American journalist who moves to Paris for her husband’s job and raises a family there. As she tries to figure out how to balance her family and career — and battle the feelings that she is failing at both — she observes her French neighbors and friends to uncover the secrets behind parenting astonishingly well-behaved French children. She learns, however, that everyone, no matter how perfect they might appear, has their own problems.”

Druckerman actually has several books on this topic, including French Parents Don’t Give In: 100 Parenting Tips From Paris, Bébé Day by Day: 100 Keys to French Parenting, Bringing Up Bébé: One American Mother Discovers the Wisdom of French Parenting. In short, she really knows a thing or two about French kids. Certainly more than I do, at least. All I know about them is that they all eat baguettes and they all wear berets, 24/7.

I’m not entirely sure how you turn all of this into a movie, but I’m guessing it’ll be akin to films like Under the Tuscon Sun – a loose adaptation that uses the key concept as a jumping-off point. THR says the project is being compared to the Amy Adams-Meryl Streep pic Julie and Julia.

Jamie Minoprio and Jonathan Stern wrote the most recent script for the film. There’s no director attached yet. And since pretty much all films are shut down for the time being, there’s probably going to be a bit of a delay before French Children Don’t Throw Food gets off the ground.