It’s here. When the clock struck midnight on December 1, something stirred over at the Freeform offices, where they readied themselves for another 25 days of their now-iconic Christmas marathon. It happens every year, and they play (mostly) the same movies every year, but there’s something especially comforting about the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas Marathon, which offers us the respite of sentimental classics and beloved cartoons. It kicks off today, with a jam-packed slate that includes Disney’s A Christmas Carol, Miracle on 34h Street, the two Home Alone movies, Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Deck the Halls. And there will plenty more Christmas classics to come.

Maybe every Christmas isn’t about celebrating family, friends, and holiday cheer, but testing how many times you can watch The Santa Clause series in a row. Seriously, the Tim Allen-starring movies are all over the Freeform 25 Days of Christmas Marathon, rivaling Home Alone for most-featured title in this schedule. But those films, as well as animated classics like Frosty the Snowman and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, all appear in this 25-long day marathon. Notably missing are the Harry Potter movies, once a frequent holiday staple at Freeform, but now over at Peacock after getting passed around several streaming platforms. But no fear, you can just watch Home Alone a million times.

See the full schedule for Freeform’s 25 Days of Christmas Marathon below.

TUESDAY, DEC. 1

10:30 am Disney’s A Christmas Carol

12:30 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3:10 pm Home Alone

5:40 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 am Deck the Halls (2006)

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 2

7 am It’s a Very Merry Muppet Christmas

11 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 pm Deck the Halls (2006)

3:45 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:25 pm The Santa Clause

8:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

12 am The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

THURSDAY, DEC. 3

7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic 2

11:30 am Jingle All the Way 2

1:35 pm Christmas with the Kranks

3:40 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:50 pm Home Alone

8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 am Jingle All the Way 2

FRIDAY, DEC. 4

7 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

8:05 am The Preacher’s Wife

10:45 am Christmas with the Kranks

12:50 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

2:30 pm The Santa Clause

4:40 pm The Santa Clause 2

7:10 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9:15 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:55 pm Deck the Halls (2006)

SATURDAY, DEC. 5

7 am The Preacher’s Wife

9:40 am Deck the Halls (2006)

11:45 am Prancer Returns

1:50 pm Jingle All the Way 2

3:55 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:35 pm Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

7:40 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

8:45 pm Frosty the Snowman

9:20 pm The Santa Clause

11:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

SUNDAY, DEC. 6

7 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 am Prancer Returns

10:10 am Jingle All the Way 2

12:15 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:20 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:00 pm Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

5:05 pm Frosty the Snowman

5:40 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:45 pm Home Alone

9:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

MONDAY, DEC. 7

12:00 pm The Holiday

3:10 pm Love Actually

6:20 pm The Santa Clause

8:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

12 am Christmas with the Kranks

TUESDAY, DEC. 8

7 am Christmas with the Kranks

10:30 am Love Actually

1:35 pm The Preacher’s Wife

4:10 pm The Perfect Holiday

6:15 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:20 pm Almost Christmas — Freeform Premiere

12 am Black Nativity

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 9

10:30 am Disney’s Fairy Tale Weddings: Holiday Magic

11:30 am Prancer Returns

1:40 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

3:50 pm The Star (2017) — Freeform Premiere

5:50 pm Home Alone

8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 am Prancer Returns

THURSDAY, DEC. 10

7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 am The Star (2017)

12:30 pm The Santa Clause

2:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

4:35 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

6:40 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 am Christmas with the Kranks

FRIDAY, DEC. 11

7 am Decorating Disney: Holiday Magic

8 am Snow

10 am Snow 2: Brain Freeze

12 pm Snowglobe

2 pm Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

6:45 pm Home Alone

9:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

11:55 pm Daddy’s Home 2 – Freeform Premiere

SATURDAY, DEC. 12

7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

8 am Daddy’s Home 2

10:05 am The Santa Clause

12:15 pm The Santa Clause 2

2:45 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:50 pm Toy Story

6:50 pm Toy Story 2

8:55 pm Toy Story 3

11:25 pm Toy Story That Time Forgot

11:55 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

SUNDAY, DEC. 13

7 am Love the Coopers

9:30 am Toy Story That Time Forgot

10 am Prancer Returns

12 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:05 pm Home Alone

4:35 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

7:15 pm The Santa Clause

9:25 pm The Santa Clause 2

11:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

MONDAY, DEC. 14

7 am Prancer Returns

10:30 am The Perfect Holiday

12:35 pm Almost Christmas

3:10 pm Home Alone

5:40 pm Home Alone: 2 Lost in New York

8:20 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

12 am The Perfect Holiday

TUESDAY, DEC. 15

10:30 am The Magic Snowflake

12 pm Jingle All the Way 2

2 pm Christmas with the Kranks

4:05 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

5:45 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:25 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

10:30 pm Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice

12 am Jingle All the Way 2

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 16

11:30 am Christmas with the Kranks

1:35 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

4:15 pm The Santa Clause

6:25 pm The Santa Clause 2

8:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 am Black Nativity

THURSDAY, DEC. 17

7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

11 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

1:40 pm The Nutcracker and the Four Realms

3:45 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:40 pm Home Alone

8:20 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12 am Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

FRIDAY, DEC. 18

7 am Holiday in Handcuffs

9:05 am The Holiday

12:15 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

2:20 pm The Santa Clause

4:25 pm The Santa Clause 2

6:55 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

9 pm Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018) – Freeform Premiere

11 pm The Star (2017)

1 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

SATURDAY, DEC. 19

7 am Kung Fu Panda Holiday

7:30 am The Little Drummer Boy (1968)

8 am The Star (2017)

10:05 am Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

11:45 am Home Alone

2:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

4:55 pm Frosty the Snowman

5:30 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6:35 pm Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch (2018)

8:40 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

11:20 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

SUNDAY, DEC. 20

7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

9:30 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

12:10 pm Jingle All the Way 2

2:20 pm Santa Claus is Comin’ to Town

3:25 pm Frosty the Snowman

4 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

5:05 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

7:45 pm Home Alone

10:15 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

12:55 am Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

MONDAY, DEC. 21

10:30 am Jingle All the Way 2

12:30 pm Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

3 pm Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas

4:30 pm The Santa Clause

6:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

9 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

12 am Christmas with the Kranks

TUESDAY, DEC. 22

7 am Santa’s Apprentice

8:30 am Miracle on 34th Street (1994)

11 am The Perfect Holiday

1 pm Christmas with the Kranks

3:05 pm Disney’s A Christmas Carol

5:10 pm Home Alone

7:40 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

10:20 pm The Night Before – Freeform Premiere

12:30 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 23

7:30 am Life-Size 2: A Christmas Eve

9:30 am The Mistle-tones

11:30 am Holiday in Handcuffs

1:30 pm The Santa Clause

3:35 pm The Santa Clause 2

6:05 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

8:10 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

10:50 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

11:55 pm Prancer Returns

THURSDAY, DEC. 24

7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 am Prancer Returns

12:30 pm Home Alone

3 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

5:35 pm Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000)

8:15 pm Frosty the Snowman

8:50 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

9:55 pm Santa Claus Is Comin’ to Town

12 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

FRIDAY, DEC. 25

7 am The Simpsons Christmas episodes marathon

10:30 am The Santa Clause

12:30 pm The Santa Clause 2

2:30 pm The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause

4:30 pm Frosty the Snowman

5 pm Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer

6 pm Home Alone

8:30 pm Home Alone 2: Lost in New York