Free Guy, the film in which Ryan Reynolds plays an NPC living in a violent video game world, was among the many movies that Disney shuffled around on the release calendar today due to the coronavirus pandemic. The movie, which was initially supposed to arrive this July, will now hit theaters on December 11, 2020. To make that delay a little more bearable, Reynolds shared a clip from the film on his YouTube page of his character sitting inside his apartment as the outside world goes absolutely insane around him. (#RelatableAF)



Free Guy Clip

In his caption to the video, Reynolds wrote:

Free Guy is moving to Dec. 11. Here’s a clip that’s weirdly appropriate. We cut it a while ago (while there was still a Fox and before it was just 20th Century Pictures) and couldn’t finish it so ignore the watermarks. Thanks to Aspect for cutting it.

Seems like it could be the opening scene of the movie, since it does a good job of setting the stage and painting a grim picture of the insane world that this character is living in. I’m probably one of the few people who weren’t super impressed by the first trailer that came out, but I enjoyed this clip, so I’m hoping that I’ll dig the movie (when it’s eventually released) and that the construction of the trailer (below) isn’t fully representative of the final product.

Shawn Levy (Real Steel, Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) directs, marking his first feature directing gig in six years. The story is from Matt Lieberman (The Christmas Chronicles, Scoob!), and Lieberman wrote the screenplay with Zak Penn (Ready Player One). Reynolds stars alongside Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), Lil Rel Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar (he did that bizarre recap rap at this year’s Oscars, which feels like it happened several lifetimes ago), and Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok).

Here’s the official description (which is slightly outdated, since it’s still described as a “Fox” movie instead of 20th Century Studios):

In Twentieth Century Fox’s epic adventure-comedy “Free Guy,” a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game, decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy now hopes to hit theaters on December 11, 2020.