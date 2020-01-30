Because no question in the world of Star Wars will ever go unanswered, we’re now getting a Poe Dameron origin story. The book Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall (yes, it has all of those colons) will arrive this summer, and delve into Poe’s teen years, when he ran away from home to discover who he really was. Zorii Bliss and Babu Frik will also both appear in the book, which was written by Alex Segura.

I like Star Wars, but I’ll never understand the franchise’s need to fill in all of the blanks. Sometimes it’s okay to leave stuff to the imagination. But that won’t be the case for Poe Dameron, who will now have a backstory thanks to the book Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall by Alex Segura. Here’s the synopsis:

It’s been a few years since Poe’s mother passed away, and Poe and his father, who was a pilot for the Rebellion, have had more and more trouble connecting. Not sure what he wants to do with his life, teenage Poe runs away from home to find adventure, and to figure out what kind of man he is meant to be.

“I think Free Fall will answer some of the biggest questions fans will have coming out of The Rise of Skywalker: what was Poe Dameron’s secret history as a spice runner, and what does it have to do with the mysterious, helmet-wearing Zorii Bliss?” Segura told Polygon. “The book will spend a lot of time with Poe during his formative teen years, where we see him grow into the man we meet at the beginning of The Force Awakens.”

The author adds: “This story not only answers questions from The Rise of Skywalker, but also serves as the Poe Dameron origin a lot of people have been clamoring for…Free Fall doesn’t just connect the dots, though — it adds texture and weight to these unexplored parts of Poe’s backstory while also letting rip with an action-packed, thrilling adventure that’s firmly entrenched in the Star Wars mythos.”

Star Wars: Poe Dameron: Free Fall hits bookshelves August 4, 2020.