David Harbour has more than Stranger Things hitting Netflix this month. The actor also stars in Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, a truly strange mockumentary in which Harbour plays himself, and also his own father. Harbour sets out to gain insight into his father by studying a TV production of Frankenstein unlike any created before. Watch the Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein trailer below.

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein Trailer

I’ve seen Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, and I honestly don’t know what to make of it. It’s a weird short film that dips into absurdity, and leaves you wondering what the heck you just watched. Here, perhaps this synopsis will help:

In this new mockumentary, join “Stranger Things” actor David Harbour as he uncovers lost footage from his father’s televised stage play, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein. Expect the unexpected in this over-the-top and often dramatic(ish) reimagined tale of mystery and suspense. With appearances by Alfred Molina, Kate Berlant, and more special guests, Harbour explores the depths of his family’s acting lineage to gain insight into his father’s legacy – all in 28-minutes.

Okay, I guess that doesn’t really clear things up. One thing I can say for sure: David Harbour commits to this thing, and then some. Harbour strikes me as an actor who takes everything he’s doing – no matter how silly – very serious, and gives it his all. As a result, Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein is worth watching for him and him alone. Not only is he playing himself, he’s also playing his own father, and portraying him as a kind of latter-day Orson Welles. It’s a blast to watch.

Then there’s the production of Frankenstein, which isn’t like any other version of Frankenstein ever filmed. It pretty much ignores the entire plot of the novel, and the plots of all the other movie adaptations, and crafts some weird story about Dr. Frankenstein pretending to be someone he’s not. It’s perplexing, to say the least.

Frankenstein’s Monster’s Monster, Frankenstein, directed by Daniel Gray Longino (Kroll Show and PEN15) and written by John Levenstein (Arrested Development and Kroll Show), launches globally on Netflix on July 16, 2019.