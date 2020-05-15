To honor the late Jerry Stiller, TBS will run a Frank Costanza marathon this Saturday. Which means you can expect to see a whole bunch of Stiller’s iconic moments all on one day, stretched over the course of a few hours. Stiller, the father of Ben Stiller, and a comedy legend with over 65 years in the business, died on Monday at the age of 92.

TBS wants to celebrate the late Jerry Stiller, and they’re doing so with a Seinfeld marathon called The Best of Frank Costanza: In Memory of Jerry Stiller. The marathon starts on Saturday afternoon, and features the following:

SATURDAY, MAY 16

4:00 PM ET / PT – “The Cigar Store Indian”

Jerry’s gift to Elaine offends Elaine’s friend.

4:30 PM ET / PT – “The Chinese Woman”

George’s crossed phone lines acquaint the gang with a woman who isn’t what she seems.

5:00 PM ET / PT – “The Doorman”

A doorman tries to cause trouble for Jerry. Kramer develops a male undergarment.

5:30 PM ET / PT – “The Fusilli Jerry”

A mechanic pal uses Jerry’s romantic techniques on Elaine.

6:00 PM ET / PT – “The Rye”

George’s and Susan’s parents have dinner together for the first time.

6:30 PM ET / PT – “The Caddy”

Kramer befriends a caddy who helps him improve his golf game.

7:00 PM ET / PT – “The Shower Head”

Jerry jokes about his uncle on television. Elaine fails a drug test.

7:30 PM ET / PT – “The Fatigues”

Jerry’s new girlfriend has a mentor; Elaine must fire a troubled employee.

8:00 PM ET / PT – “The Serenity Now”

Jerry’s new girlfriend encourages him to express his emotions.

8:30 PM ET / PT – “The Strike”

George’s father invents a new holiday; Kramer returns to work at the bagel shop.

During an interview with What a Joke With Papa & Fortune on SiriusXM, Jerry Seinfeld sang Stiller’s praises. “He had the most amazing comedic stuff that he — we didn’t know if he was planning it or it just came out that way, or he couldn’t remember the line, or we didn’t know what it was, but we did not want to disturb it in any way,” said Seinfeld. “We never gave Jerry Stiller a note. I never adjusted his performance once. Whatever he did, that’s it. We’re putting that out there.”

Seinfield added: “What I loved about him is he so completes the George story. When you meet the father, you go, ‘Oh, now I understand why he’s like that.’ It was — the perfect finishing of the painting of George Costanza was Frank Costanza.”