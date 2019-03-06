When most people think “DeLorean”, they likely think of the famous time-traveling car from the Back to the Future series. But there’s a lot more to the story of that car, and the person behind it. The new documentary/drama Framing John DeLorean employs an interesting blend of archival footage and dramatic reenactments, with Alec Baldwin playing John DeLorean, who rose through the ranks of General Motors, only to one day be busted for trafficking cocaine. Watch the Framing John DeLorean trailer below.

Framing John DeLorean Trailer

Documentaries frequently use re-enactments to tell their story, but they rarely use well-known actors for those re-enactments. One recently example is Errol Morris’ genre-bending Netflix series Wormwood, which was both documentary and feature film featuring Peter Sarsgaard and others re-enacting real-life events. Now, Don Argott and Sheena M. Joyce‘s Framing John DeLorean looks to be taking a similar approach, as you can see in the trailer above, with Alec Baldwin playing the famous automaker. Other cast members include Morena Baccarin, Josh Charles, Dean Winters, Michael Rispoli, Jason Jones, Dana Ashbrook, Josh Cooke, and Sean Cullen. Here’s the synopsis:

Money, power, politics, drugs, scandal, and fast cars. The incredible story of John DeLorean is the stuff of a Hollywood screenwriter’s dreams. But who was the real John DeLorean? To some, he was a renegade visionary who revolutionized the automobile industry. To others, he was the ultimate con man. For the first time, FRAMING JOHN DELOREAN recounts the extraordinary life and legend of the controversial automaker, tracing his meteoric rise through the ranks of General Motors, his obsessive quest to build a sports car that would conquer the world, and his shocking fall from grace on charges of cocaine trafficking. Interweaving a treasure trove of archival footage with dramatic vignettes starring Alec Baldwin as DeLorean, directors Sheena M. Joyce and Don Argott (The Art of the Steal) show a gripping look at a man who gambled everything in his pursuit of the American Dream.

Framing John DeLorean will play at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival, where it has a slightly different, briefer synopsis: “The success of infamous auto executive/playboy John DeLorean made his name synonymous with his iconic design. But he and his company crashed in the ‘80s amid mismanagement, corruption, and a controversial coke bust.”

After its World Premiere at Tribeca Film Festival, IFC Films will release Framing John DeLorean in select theaters on June 7.