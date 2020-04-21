Apple is bringing back the Fraggles with Fraggle Rock: Rock On!, a new collection of mini-episodes produced by the Jim Henson Company. And best of all, they’re free and available to watch right now – exclusively on Apple TV+. Of course, this is a revival of the classic children’s series of the same name, which launched in 1987 and ran for five seasons. Check out the Fraggle Rock: Rock On! trailer below.

Fraggle Rock Rock On Trailer

Even though Fraggle Rock was on the air around the time of my youth, I honestly don’t remember watching it. Muppet Babies? Oh hell yeah, I was all over that shit. But somehow, Fraggle Rock slipped through the cracks of my pop-culture education. But there are plenty of other folks out there who have fond memories of this world and now they have a chance to embrace it again – and perhaps introduce it to their own children.

Fraggle Rock: Rock On! is described as “a new, original collection of mini-episodes, produced by The Jim Henson Company, premiering today for free exclusively on Apple TV+”, bringing back characters Gobo, Red, Boober, Mokey, Wembley, and Uncle Traveling Matt, “for new stories and classic Fraggle songs that show everyone how we are all connected through friendship. New mini-episodes will continue to premiere globally for free, every Tuesday.”

Here’s a synopsis:

While the Fraggles might be in different parts of the Fraggle Rock caves, they can still find ways to have fun together, with music, silliness, special guests, and of course the help of devices created by the industrious Doozers – lovingly called the Doozertubes! In the first mini-episode entitled “Shine On,” now streaming on Apple TV+, new Doozertubes are delivered to the Fraggles’ caves, allowing them to come together for a favorite song “Shine On, Shine On Me.”

If you’re wondering how Apple TV+ is making a new show at this very moment, when so much is shut down, here’s the answer: all episodes are shot on iPhone 11 phones from the homes of the production team and artists all over the U.S.