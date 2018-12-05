Last year, the Christmas romantic comedy Love Actually got a sequel in the form of a short film created in conjunction with the charity campaign Red Nose Day. And this year, they’re taking another beloved British romantic comedy and giving it a big reunion.

Four Weddings and a Funeral is a beloved 1994 romantic comedy written by Love Actually director Richard Curtis, who also happens to be the co-founder of Red Nose Day. So the filmmaker is using his unique position to stage a Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion short that will arrive in 2019, just in time for the film’s 25th anniversary. Find out more below.

If you’ve never seen Four Weddings and a Funeral, here’s the original trailer and synopsis for the movie:

Lovable Englishman Charles (Hugh Grant) and his group of friends seem to be unlucky in love. When Charles meets a beautiful American named Carrie (Andie MacDowell) at a wedding, he thinks his luck may have changed. But, after one magical night, Carrie returns to the States, ending what might have been. As Charles and Carrie’s paths continue to cross — over a handful of nuptials and one funeral — he comes to believe they are meant to be together, even if their timing always seems to be off.

Taking a cue from Red Nose Day Actually, the Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion short film will be called One Red Nose Day and a Wedding. And the follow-up will bring back pretty much everyone from the original cast: Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell, Kristin Scott Thomas, John Hannah, Rowan Atkinson, James Fleet, David Haig, Sophie Thompson, David Bower, Robin McCaffrey, Anna Chancellor, Rupert Vansittart, Simon Kunz, Sara Crowe and Timothy Walker. The press release indicates there will be “some very special guest stars” making an appearance as well.

The stars of the original movie aren’t the only ones getting back together for this special project. Original Four Weddings and a Funeral director Mike Newell will be behind the camera again for the project, which picks up 25 years after the original story.

Richard Curtis had this to say about the Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion short:

“We’re all definitely older – I suspect no wiser. It’s been really enjoyable working out what’s happened to all the characters – and now they get back together for the 5th wedding. Where, as usual, not everything will go as planned.”

Since Red Nose Day originates in the United Kingdom, they’ll be getting One Red Nose Day and a Wedding early when Red Nose Day 2019 commences on March 15, 2019. But fans in the United States will be able to watch the short themselves when NBC’s Red Nose Day special airs sometime in May.

Also, if you’re a big enough fan of Four Weddings and a Funeral (and you happen to live in the United Kingdom), you can enter for a chance to win a visit to the set and have breakfast with the cast and crew or even win a walk-on role in the movie. Just give a donation at Givergy for a chance to win either of those contests. You’ve got until the end of December 9 to enter, but remember, you must live in the United Kingdom.

Don’t forget, Mindy Kaling is also working on a Hulu reboot of Four Weddings and a Funeral too.