Few people can forget the stranger-than-fiction moment of the infamous Four Seasons Total Landscaping fiasco, which saw Rudy Giuliani give a press conference in front of a local landscaping company located between a sex shop and a crematorium — not the kind of auspicious location you’d expect for former New York City mayor and Trump attorney to speak in front of. But it was just the kind of hilarious visual metaphor that befits the karmic justice that was the 2020 presidential elections, and one that couldn’t have been dreamed up by the best comedy writers. However, one documentary crew were somehow able to get on the ground of the incident, filming the whole thing in secret for the newly announced Four Seasons Total Documentary.

Director Christopher Stoudt (Camp ALEC) teamed up with producers Glen Zipper (Challenger: The Final Flight, Dogs) and Sean Stuart (Tread, Whats My Name: Muhammad Ali) to film the Four Seasons Total Documentary about the funniest press conference to be held by a major politician.

Described as “an apolitical and feel-good” documentary, “Four Seasons Total Documentary will give a firsthand account of the rollercoaster journey that one well-meaning small business in Philadelphia went through when they agreed to host a political press conference in the midst of the most hard-fought American election in recent history,” per the announcement, which follows the debut Four Seasons Total Landscaping’s first-ever Super Bowl commercial.

The documentary was filmed in secret and nears completion this month. Stoudt’s producing partner Chris Paonessa serves as producer, along with Zipper and Kevin Lincoln.

“It’s an honor and privilege to be able to help tell a story that the world has been waiting months to hear,” director Stoudt said in a statement. “After such a hard year, everyone needed a moment to laugh. Little did we know it would come from a press conference that took place across the street from a crematorium (down the road from a sex shop). This film is a chance to wipe the slate clean, not just for Four Seasons Total Landscaping, but for the entire country.”

Added producers Zipper and Stuart, “We are so excited to be working with Christopher on Four Seasons Total Documentary. His extraordinary access and unique vision for this film are really going to surprise audiences and defy expectations. We can’t wait to share it with the world.”

Stoudt and his producers show some amazing prescience to have been able to film a documentary as the press conference unfolded, which was quickly and widely mocked online. There was speculation at the time that someone on Giuliani’s team had mistakenly booked Four Seasons Total Landscaping, instead of the upscale Four Seasons Hotel — a more common site for important political events — 11 miles away, though it was never confirmed. The New York Times reported that “the mistake was not in the booking, but in a garbled game of telephone,” but it would be hilarious to see where the mistake began and where it all fell apart.

Four Seasons Total Documentary has not yet been shared with distributors.