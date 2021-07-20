Foundation Season 1: Release Date, Cast and More

(Welcome to …And More, our no-frills, zero B.S. guide to when and where you can watch upcoming movies and shows, and everything else you could possibly stand to know.)

After more than 50 years, Hollywood has finally figured out a way to adapt sci-fi writer Isaac Asimov‘s sprawling, futuristic Foundation novels into a television show. The slick-looking series is set to premiere this fall – here’s everything we know about it so far.



Foundation Season 1 Release Date and Where You Can Watch It

The first season of Foundation is set to premiere on September 24, 2021, and you’ll only be able to watch it on Apple TV+. The streaming service is sparing no expense to bring this show to the small screen in the most vibrant way possible, and considering the pedigree of the novels, this may end up being one of Apple TV+’s signature shows.

What is Foundation?

A brainy, analytical science fiction story with a somewhat complex backstory, the thrust of the novels is that a mathematician creates an algorithm that can predict mass-level events in the future. When he realizes that the Galactic Empire will fall and lead to a dark age that lasts 30,000 years, he also discovers there is a way to minimize that dark period. The “Foundation” of the title refers to a group of artists and engineers who are then posted at the far ends of the galaxy to expand humanity’s collective knowledge and shorten the dark age to only 1,000 years.

Here is the official synopsis for the series:

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, Foundation chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire.

Foundation Season 1 Showrunner, Crew, and More

David S. Goyer (Batman Begins, Man of Steel) co-created this series with Josh Friedman (The Sarah Connor Chronicles) and intended to serve as a showrunner alongside him, but Friedman left the project in 2019, leaving Goyer as the sole showrunner. Rupert Sanders (Snow White and the Huntsman) directed the pilot for the show’s 10-episode first season, and Alex Graves (Game of Thrones), Roxann Dawson (Lost, The Americans), and Jennifer Phang (Riverdale, Stargirl) are all currently listed as directors on IMDb. Robyn Asimov, Isaac’s daughter, serves as an executive producer alongside Goyer, Bill Bost, David Ellison, Cameron Welsh, and Dana Goldberg.

Foundation Season 1 Cast

The show stars Jared Harris (Chernobyl, Mad Men) as Hari Seldon, Lee Pace (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Fall) as Brother Day, up-and-coming actress Lou Llobell (Voyagers) as Gaal, Leah Harvey (Fighting With My Family) as Salvor, Laura Birn (A Walk Among the Tombstones) as Demerzel, Terrence Mann (Critters, Sense8) as Brother Dusk, and Cassian Bilton (Shoal) as Brother Dawn.

Foundation Season 1 Trailer