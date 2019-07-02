The Academy Award-winning Forrest Gump is getting the 4K Blu-ray treatment, and if you’re a fan of Robert Zemeckis‘s film, you’re in luck. We’re giving away a free copy of the 4K Blu-ray to one lucky winner, and you don’t have to run across the country to win. Details on how to win the Forrest Gump 4K Blu-ray await you below.

Forrest Gump was a big deal when it arrived in 1994. The film’s special effects and Tom Hanks‘s memorable performance helped turn the Robert Zemeckis flick into a cultural touchstone. It also ended up netting several Oscars, and gave Zemeckis even more freedom to go on and make the far superior Contact. Now, the Zemeckis film is available on 4K Blu-ray, and we’re giving you a chance to score a copy in honor of the 25th anniversary. To enter, simply fire off an email HERE with the subject line FORREST GUMP CONTEST. That’s it! Nothing more! A winner will be chosen at random. U.S. residents only, please.

Forrest Gump 25th Anniversary

Full details on the 4K Blu-ray, including special features, are below.

Experience FORREST GUMP in stunning high definition, accompanied by over two hours of dynamic bonus features. Tom Hanks gives an astonishing performance as Forrest, an everyman whose simple innocence comes to embody a generation. Alongside his mamma (Sally Field), his best friend Bubba (Mykelti Williamson), and his favorite girl Jenny (Robin Wright), Forrest has a ringside seat for the most memorable events of the second half of the 20th century. Winner of six Academy Awards, including Best Picture, Best Director (Robert Zemeckis), and Best Actor (Tom Hanks), FORREST GUMP remains one of the great movie triumphs of all time.

4K UHD

Commentary with Robert Zemeckis, Steve Starkey and Rick Carter

Commentary with Wendy Finerman

Blu-ray