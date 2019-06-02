Christian Bale and Matt Damon are out to build a Grand Prix-winning car in Ford v. Ferrari, the latest from Logan director James Mangold. Based on the true story of Ford’s attempt to build a car to beat Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France, the biographical drama also stars Caitriona Balfe, Jon Bernthal, Josh Lucas, Tracy Letts and Noah Jupe. Watch the Ford v. Ferrari trailer below.

Ford v. Ferrari Trailer

In the tradition of Freddy vs. Jason, Batman v. Superman, and Alien vs. Predator, here comes Ford v. Ferrari! Okay, this isn’t actually like those other movies at all. It’s the true story Henry Ford II and Lee Iacocca’s dream of beating those jerks at Ferrari in the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in France in 1966. Here’s a breakdown of the synopsis that accompanied the film’s announcement:

Based on a true story, the film follows an eccentric, determined team of American engineers and designers, led by automotive visionary Carroll Shelby and his British driver, Ken Miles, who are dispatched by Henry Ford II with the mission of building from scratch an entirely new automobile with the potential to finally defeat the perennially dominant Ferrari at the 1966 Le Mans World Championship.

Bale is playing Ken Miles, while Damon takes on the role of Carroll Shelby. I can’t say this premise gets me very excited – I could care less about cars or racing. But the cast here is impressive, and I’m a fan of Mangold’s direction. Those elements should be enough to get my butt in a seat, and this trailer certainly helps. Mangold wrote the script along with Jason Keller, Jez Butterworth and John-Henry Butterworth.

Fox originally had the rights to A.J. Baime’s book Go Like Hell: Ford, Ferrari, And Their Battle for Speed And Glory At Le Mans, and were planning to use that as the source material. Those rights have since ended up at Legendary, who are adapting the book into a TV series. Mangold and company ended up using different sources instead.

Mangold was originally going to follow-up Logan with a movie about the kidnapping, and subsequent radicalization, of heiress Patty Hearst. But the Hearst family strongly objected to the film, and the project was eventually cancelled.

Ford v. Ferrari races into theaters November 15, 2019.