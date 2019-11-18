The reboot of Charlie’s Angels from Sony Pictures crashed and burned in its opening weekend, which allowed the high octane biopic Ford v Ferrari to speed into the top spot, giving 20th Century Fox a much needed box office victory after a series of disappointments since being acquired by The Walt Disney Company. Find out how the rest of the weekend box office played out in our rundown below.

Ford v Ferrari had no problem taking the #1 spot at the box office. The film raked in an estimated $31 million over the weekend, according to Box Office Mojo. The film exceeded even the highest expectations from analysts, and the movie also won over audiences with a rare A+ CinemaScore. Around the world, the film added $21.4 million from 41 international markets, giving it a global total of $52 million.

Coming in far behind in the second place spot was Midway in its second weekend. After surprisingly topping the box office the previous weekend over Doctor Sleep (which fell to #6), it earned $8.75 million, dropping to just under half of its opening weekend haul. However, there’s a chance that might not be enough to hold onto the second place spot once the actual numbers come in.

Charlie’s Angels appears to have landed in the #3 spot, but with the estimate being around $8.6 million, there’s a chance the official numbers could fluctuate enough to put it in the #2 spot instead. But regardless, that’s an extremely disappointing opening for the reboot. Forecasts had the movie making somewhere between $12-$13 million, but the movie couldn’t even break $10 million. Internationally, the movie didn’t fare much better with just $19.3 million coming from 26 international markets. This one likely isn’t going to stick around theaters very long, so if you intend to see it, you may want to head out sooner than later.

Coming in fourth place for its second weekend, the family comedy Playing with Fire starring John Cena brought in $8.55 million. That amount is also pretty close to the #2 and #3 movies, so any of them could be swapped around when all is said and done. But either way, the movie held strongly on the charts with a drop of just 33% from its opening weekend. There’s a chance that could get better as we get closer to the holidays and families need movies to venture out to, but don’t forget that Frozen 2 arrives this week, and will likely get most of the family crowds for the holidays.

Finally, also holding strong is Last Christmas in the #5 spot, adding $6.7 million to the box office total that now sits at $22.6 million. It remains to be seen if the movie will have decent legs heading into the holidays or if it will slowly fade out once Thanksgiving hits and some of the bigger movies closing out the year hit theaters.

Outside of the top five, we have the debut of The Good Liar in the #7 spot. The movie was never destined to be a huge hit, and after a wide opening, the movie performed on par with expectations by landing $5.65 million. It’s a change of pace from the blockbusters that Ian McKellen and Helen Mirren have starred in, but it could serve as decent counter programming for older audiences in the weeks to come.

Finally, it should be noted that Joker officially passed the $1 billion mark at the global box office. It took the #8 spot this weekend with $5.6 million domestically, and it added another $13 million internationally, bringing the global total to $1.017 billion, making it the first R-rated movie to reach that milestone. Keep in mind that the movie accomplished this without being released in China, which is even more impressive.

For the rest of the box office chart, head over to Box Office Mojo, which still has that terrible site redesign.