THR is reporting that Edgar Ramirez will star in Florida Man, a Netflix series described as “a wild odyssey into a sunny place for shady people in the spirit of Body Heat and Elmore Leonard’s Out of Sight.” That sounds pretty darn good, all things considered. Florida is a strange, often embarrassing state – but it can make for a great setting for stories like this.

The series “follows what happens when a struggling ex-cop (Ramirez) is forced to return to his home state to find a Philly mobster’s runaway girlfriend. What should be a quick gig becomes a spiraling journey into buried family secrets, and an increasingly futile attempt to do the right thing in a place where so much is wrong.” Netflix gave the show an eight-episode, straight-to-series order. Ramirez recently appeared in the Netflix movie Yes Day and the HBO series The Undoing. He’ll next be seen in the Disney flick Jungle Cruise, and he’s currently filming Borderlands with director Eli Roth. He’s a memorable actor, and I like the idea of him getting his own Netflix series.

Aggregate Films, which was founded by Jason Bateman and which currently has a first-look deal with Netflix to generate film and television projects, will produce the Florida Man series. Aggregate also produces Bateman’s Ozark for Netflix, and while I have yet to get around to watching that show, I know lots of people love it. Ozark is coming to an end with its fourth season, so it’s probably time to start catching up. As for Florida Man, the upcoming series comes from writer and creator Donald Todd. Todd wrote episodes of This Is Us, Sleepy Hollow, Ugly Betty, and more. He’ll serve as showrunner and will executive produce alongside Bateman and Aggregate’s Michael Costigan.