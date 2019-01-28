If you loved the live concert that Flight of the Conchords brought to HBO last year, but you’ve been itching to have it in a different format than a TV special, we have good news.

Flight of the Conchords: Live in London will be released on vinyl in March, giving fans the entire concert from across the pond in a 3XLP set. The performance was taped in front of a live audience at the Eventim Apollo, and not only does it feature some of your favorite songs from their sadly short-lived hit HBO series, but also a batch of new songs that debuted during their “Flight of the Conchords Sing Flight of the Conchords Tour.” Get details on the Flight of the Conchords live album below.

Flight of the Conchords Live Album

For those curious, the new songs that were performed during the tour include:

“Iain and Deanna”

“Father and Son” (though technically not new, it was rarely heard before)

“Summer of 1353”

“Stana”

“Seagull”

“Back on the Road”

“Bus Driver”

You can even listen to one of those new songs right here as a teaser to the album release:

You can pre-order the Flight of the Conchords live album vinyl release over at SubPop right now for $27. And for you vinyl collectors out there, you might want to act fast because there’s a “Loser Edition” that is a clear, blue and yellow colored vinyl, and it’s the same price as the regular version. It’ll be released in a little over a month on March 8, 2019.