After more than a decade of playing the girl next door on the mega-popular sitcom The Big Bang Theory, Kaley Cuoco is taking to the skies in a new thriller series for HBO Max. In The Flight Attendant, she plays a hard-drinking flight attendant who flies to Thailand, lives it up with a handsome traveler (Game of Thrones‘ Michiel Huisman), blacks out, and then wakes up to discover that he’s been murdered. And that’s all in the first ten or so minutes.

The streaming service has made The Flight Attendant pilot (ah, wordplay!) available to stream on YouTube in advance of the series premiere later this month, and you can watch the entire first episode below.

Embedding on the episode has been turned off (what gives, HBO Max?), but you can watch it right here.

The official synopsis is pretty short and only touches on the inciting incident. So instead, I’ll paste the full Amazon description of author Chris Bohjalian’s novel, on which this series is based:

Cassandra Bowden is no stranger to hungover mornings. She’s a binge drinker, her job with the airline making it easy to find adventure, and the occasional blackouts seem to be inevitable. She lives with them, and the accompanying self-loathing. When she awakes in a Dubai hotel room, she tries to piece the previous night back together, counting the minutes until she has to catch her crew shuttle to the airport. She quietly slides out of bed, careful not to aggravate her already pounding head, and looks at the man she spent the night with. She sees his dark hair. His utter stillness. And blood, a slick, still wet pool on the crisp white sheets. Afraid to call the police – she’s a single woman alone in a hotel room far from home – Cassie begins to lie. She lies as she joins the other flight attendants and pilots in the van. She lies on the way to Paris as she works the first class cabin. She lies to the FBI agents in New York who meet her at the gate. Soon it’s too late to come clean-or face the truth about what really happened back in Dubai. Could she have killed him? If not, who did? Set amid the captivating world of those whose lives unfold at forty thousand feet, The Flight Attendant unveils a spellbinding story of memory, of the giddy pleasures of alcohol and the devastating consequences of addiction, and of murder far from home.

Susanna Fogel, who directed The Spy Who Dumped Me and was one of the writers of Booksmart, directed this first episode. Series creator Steve Yockey (Supernatural) wrote the script. This limited series will have eight total episodes, with the first three being released on HBO Max on November 26, 2020. Two more episodes will arrive on December 3, then two more on December 10, and then the series finale on December 17, 2020.