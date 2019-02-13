Sad sick teens are becoming par for the course in Hollywood, but if you’ve got to watch a romantic teen weepy, why not see one with the rising stars from Columbus and Riverdale? Haley Lu Richardson and Cole Sprouse play the unrealistically gorgeous teens suffering from cystic fibrosis, who meet and fall in love — despite the shared sickness forcing them apart. Watch the latest Five Feet Apart trailer below.

Five Feet Apart Trailer

The Fault in Our Stars proved that sick teen weepies are Hollywood’s newest moneymaker, drawing audiences in to watch Shailene Woodley and Ansel Elgort fall in love to the tune of $300 million worldwide in 2014. Now Five Feet Apart is looking to do the same.

Richardson plays Stella Grant, a 17-year-old girl suffering from cystic fibrosis, who meets fellow CF patient Will Newman, a rebellious charmer who teaches her to appreciate life, or something. This is a genre that’s becoming a little too well-worn at this point, with films like Me and Earl and the Dying Girl, Everything Everything, Midnight Sun, and Me Before You repeating the formula of beautiful people looking beautifully sick as they fall in love.

The one thing that keeps me from completely writing off Five Feet Apart is the presence of Richardson, who has consistently wowed in coming-of-age dramas like The Edge of Seventeen and in indie dramas Columbus and Support the Girls. She’s an immensely talented rising star and has not made a bad movie choice yet, so there may be something more to Five Feet Apart than appears. And there’s Cole Sprouse too, who has become a bonafide heartthrob as Jughead on Riverdale (try saying that sentence to someone five years ago), even if I still see him as the nerdy one on The Suite Life of Zack and Cody.

Here is the official synopsis for Five Feet Apart:

Stella Grant (Haley Lu Richardson) is every bit a seventeen-year-old: she’s attached to her laptop and loves her best friends. But unlike most teenagers, she spends much of her time living in a hospital as a cystic fibrosis patient. Her life is full of routines, boundaries and self-control — all of which is put to the test when she meets an impossibly charming fellow CF patient named Will Newman (Cole Sprouse). There’s an instant flirtation, though restrictions dictate that they must maintain a safe distance between them. As their connection intensifies, so does the temptation to throw the rules out the window and embrace that attraction. Further complicating matters is Will’s potentially dangerous rebellion against his ongoing medical treatment. Stella gradually inspires Will to live life to the fullest, but can she ultimately save the person she loves when even a single touch is off limits?

Five Feet Apart hits theaters on March 22, 2019.