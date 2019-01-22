When all is said and done, First Man may be one of the most underrated movies of 2018. Even I myself was slightly lukewarm on it until I watched it a second time, and was won over. First Man hits 4K, Blu-ray and DVD today, January 22, and in honor of the home video release, we have an exclusive First Man clip. This behind-the-scenes footage reveals the amount of detail that went into creating the film’s NASA sequences, and more. Watch the clip below.

First Man Clip: Shooting at NASA

I think in years to come, we’ll all look back and realize we dropped the ball on First Man. It’s not your standard biopic – it’s a complex, layered story about a complex, layered man. A very famous man many of us know nothing about – Neil Armstrong. Director Damien Chazelle and actor Ryan Gosling bring Armstrong’s story to life. As the film hits Blu-ray today, take a look at an excerpt above from one of the special features. It shows how hard Chazelle and company worked to get the details right when recreating the historic elements of the film, including shooting at NASA.

Here’s a full list of special features included on the disc. If you skipped this in theaters, I urge you to give it a shot now.

Deleted Scenes

Shooting for the Moon – Take an intimate look at the production of FIRST MAN and the collaborative relationship between Director Damien Chazelle and Ryan Gosling.

Preparing to Launch – It’s difficult to believe that FIRST MAN is the first major feature film to tell the journey of Apollo 11. Hear from Director Damien Chazelle and his cast why now is the time to tell the story of this historic event.

Giant Leap in One Small Step – A heroic character study, FIRST MAN sheds light on all the hard working individuals that got us to the moon and back.

Mission Gone Wrong – Watch as Ryan Gosling reenacts a test piloting sequence gone terribly wrong. Go behind the scenes to see how he trained to nail the landing, performing the majority of his own stunts.

Putting You In the Seat – Through the use of innovative technology, most of FIRST MAN was shot in-camera. Take an in-depth look behind the lens of this epic film.

Recreating the Moon Landing – Filmed in IMAX to show the vastness of the moon, find out all that it took to recreate the most famous moment in NASA history.

Shooting at NASA – Hear from Ryan Gosling and Director Damien Chazelle on how shooting at NASA brought unparalleled authenticity to FIRST MAN.

Astronaut Training – Go behind the scenes of the three day boot camp each of the actors underwent prior to filming FIRST MAN.

Feature Commentary with Director Damien Chazelle, Screenwriter Josh Singer and Editor Tom Cross