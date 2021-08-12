Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: Tom Hanks, a robot, and a dog walk into a post-apocalyptic movie. That’s the premise of Finch, an upcoming Apple original that has America’s Dad playing an inventor who builds a ‘bot to watch over his beloved pooch. A Finch first look image has just arrived, and don’t worry – it features Hanks, the robot, and the dog (whose name is Goodyear). Check it out below.

I love Tom Hanks. I love dogs. I…have no real thoughts on robots. So basically, I’m the target audience for Finch, a new movie from director Miguel Sapochnik (Game of Thrones, True Detective). Caleb Landry Jones stars alongside Hanks, although Jones is giving a motion-capture performance here as the robot, who is named Jeff (side-note: a robot named Jeff is very funny to me for some reason).

Finch (which is a terrible title, I’ve gotta say) was written by Craig Luck, making his feature-film writing debut, and Ivor Powell. The film is produced by Kevin Misher, Jack Rapke, Jacqueline Levine, and Powell. The executive producers are Robert Zemeckis (hey, I know him!), Luck, Sapochnik, Andy Berman, Adam Merims, and Jeb Brody.

A Man, a Robot, and a Dog

Here’s the Finch synopsis:

In “Finch,” a man, a robot and a dog form an unlikely family in a powerful and moving adventure of one man’s quest to ensure that his beloved canine companion will be cared for after he’s gone. Hanks stars as Finch, a robotics engineer and one of the few survivors of a cataclysmic solar event that has left the world a wasteland. But Finch, who has been living in an underground bunker for a decade, has built a world of his own that he shares with his dog, Goodyear. He creates a robot, played by Jones, to watch over Goodyear when he no longer can. As the trio embarks on a perilous journey into a desolate American West, Finch strives to show his creation, who names himself Jeff, the joy and wonder of what it means to be alive. Their road trip is paved with both challenges and humor, as it’s as difficult for Finch to goad Jeff and Goodyear to get along as it is for him to manage the dangers of the new world.

This sounds pretty wonderful, I have to say. However, let me just add that Goodyear the dog better make it through this movie, or I’m going to be very upset. Don’t make me upset, Finch.

Finch will debut on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 5, 2021.