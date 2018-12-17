This is it, everyone. The wait is finally over. How do we know? The final Kingdom Hearts 3 trailer is out, putting an end to the constant stream of trailers (but no release date) that Square Enix has been dropping for the past five years.

We’re a little more than a month out from the release of the long-awaited Kingdom Hearts 3 and to celebrate that momentous occasion, Square Enix has debuted the most cameo and spoiler-filled trailer yet. Sora tangles with some dastardly foes, both familiar and unfamiliar (unless you’ve been playing the spin-off games), in the latest Kingdom Hearts 3 trailer while taking some time out of his world-saving mission to do the dance from Tangled. Plus the new Utada Hikaru and Skrillex theme song makes its debut, and its way better than you’d expect.

Kingdom Hearts 3 Trailer: The Final Battle

All our fan-favorite Disney and Pixar movies make an appearance in this crowded Kingdom Hearts 3 trailer, which is heavy on cameos and plot. So if you haven’t caught up with the past 10 years of story told in the off-console Kingdom Hearts games Chain of Memories, 358/2 Days, Birth By Sleep, and Dream Drop Distance, fret not: You get to see Sora meet Remy!

We get a glimpse of the worlds of Tangled, Frozen, Big Hero 6, Pirates of the Caribbean, Winnie the Pooh,and Ratatouille in this trailer, which smartly frontloads the 4-minute clip with the Disney cameos and gameplay before tackling the increasingly convoluted story. The result is some hilarious tonal whiplash that is so typical of Kingdom Hearts: Look, Sora is doing the dance in the square from Tangled before screaming in anguish a minute later! And for Kingdom Hearts die-hards: I think I saw a glimpse of Xion, who was supposedly erased from existence in 358/2 Days. Some of the characters from Dream Drop Distance also show up to confuse us further, and evil doppelgangers galore come to fight our beloved heroes. But most importantly — at least for me — we got a glimpse of Roxas, the best Kingdom Hearts character (fight me).

The trailer is set to both of longtime franchise staple Utada Hikaru’s theme songs: the previously released “Don’t Think Twice” and her new collaboration with Skrillex, “Face My Fears,” a remix of a soft, piano-driven ballad that is actually quite lovely.

If you can’t abide spoilers, I don’t recommend watching the trailer. But for those who have been waiting 12 years, this trailer couldn’t be better at hyping us up.

Kingdom Hearts 3 is out on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on January 29, 2018.