The final Candyman trailer is here, but you’ll have to be brave enough to summon it. A new site for the film prompts you to activate your computer microphone and say “Candyman” five times, and your reward will be one final trailer. To be clear: the trailer doesn’t have new footage, it’s just a recut of footage that’s already been released. Still, this is a neat little idea — if you can get it to work. In addition to this final trailer there’s also a new Candyman featurette that asks: Just what is Candyman?

I should note here that the site is a little slow and buggy, and I had absolutely no luck in getting it to work. Others have, though, so you might be fine. This seems to be a case of a great idea with a not-so-great execution. Still, if you’re in the mood for another look at Candyman, and can get the site to work, you’ll be in for a fun little treat.

What Is Candyman?

In addition to the final trailer we also have this featurette titled, “Candyman Is…,” featuring the cast and crew of the film talking about all the things we can expect from the new movie. There’s not a whole lot of substance here, but we do learn that Candyman is “very scary,” “creepy,” “dramatic,” “storytelling,” “influential,” “topical,” “daring,” “horrifying,” and more. Producer and co-writer Jordan Peele sums things up at the end by saying, “Candyman is the patron saint of the urban legend.”

In Candyman, “For as long as residents can remember, the housing projects of Chicago’s Cabrini-Green neighborhood were terrorized by a word-of-mouth ghost story about a supernatural killer with a hook for a hand, easily summoned by those daring to repeat his name five times into a mirror. In present day, a decade after the last of the Cabrini towers were torn down, visual artist Anthony McCoy and his partner, gallery director Brianna Cartwright, move into a luxury loft condo in Cabrini, now gentrified beyond recognition and inhabited by upwardly mobile millennials…With Anthony’s painting career on the brink of stalling, a chance encounter with a Cabrini-Green old-timer exposes Anthony to the horrific true story behind Candyman. Anxious to maintain his status in the Chicago art world, and spurred on by his white art dealer, Anthony begins to explore these macabre details in his studio as fresh inspiration for paintings, unknowingly opening a door to a complex past that unravels his own sanity and unleashes a terrifying wave of violence that puts him on a collision course with destiny.”

Candyman arrives in theaters on August 27, 2021.