A final Brightburn trailer is here, and it’s embracing its horror movie roots. The James Gunn-produced movie asks an intriguing question: what if a Superman-like being came to our planet, and ended up embracing evil instead of good? The results, it appears, are terrifying. Watch the scary, pulse-pounding final Brightburn trailer below.

Brightburn Trailer

The previous Brightburn trailers haven’t fully shied away horror-movie elements of the film, but this latest, and final, look holds nothing back. It’s full-blown fright-flick time from beginning to end, and I’m excited about that. I love the “evil Superman” concept here, and I also love the general look of the film. All that said, there might be what you consider spoilers lurking in this trailer, so if you want to remain as in-the-dark as possible, maybe skip this. The movie comes out this week, after all. You can hold off. But fingers crossed that this movie delivers in the end. Here’s the synopsis:

What if a child from another world crash-landed on Earth, but instead of becoming a hero to mankind, he proved to be something far more sinister? With Brightburn, the visionary filmmaker of Guardians of the Galaxy and Slither presents a startling, subversive take on a radical new genre: superhero horror.

While James Gunn‘s name has been slapped all over the marketing for Brightburn, it’s worth underlining that Gunn is only a producer here. David Yarovesky is directing, from a script by Gunn’s siblings Mark Gunn and Brian Gunn. The cast includes Elizabeth Banks, David Denman, Jackson A. Dunn, Matt Jones, and Meredith Hagner.

“There have been many dark superhero tales and plenty of villains with superpowers, but we have never seen a superhero story told as a shit-your-pants horror movie,” Yarovesky said of the film. “At this point, we have all been indoctrinated into believing that if someone started handing out superpowers that they would be used for good. It’s a lie. The cake is not real. Santa Claus is your parents. And if an alien baby lands in the woods RUN FOR YOUR FUCKING LIFE.”

Brightburn opens May 24, 2019.