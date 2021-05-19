David, Devindra, and Jeff are joined by Roxana Hadadi to chat about COVID vaccination and the Saw franchise. Tune in to hear David’s Jigsaw impression. For the feature review, the cast watches Those Who Wish Me Dead, the action thriller directed by Taylor Sheridan starring Angelina Jolie.

Weekly Plugs

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~36:00)

David – #Slashtag; Spiral: From the Book of Saw, Some Kind of Heaven, Saint Maud

Roxana – The Nevers, Gangs of London, Mare of Easttown, The Perfect Candidate

Devindra – Underground Railroad

Jeff – Hacks

Feature (~1:16:30)

Those Who Wish Me Dead

Spoilers (~1:39:14)

Credits: