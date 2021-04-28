David and Devindra are joined by friends of the show Tara Ariano and Daanish Syed to chat about the good, the bad, and the awkward of the Academy Awards. For the feature review, the cast watches Mortal Kombat, the directorial debut of Simon McQuoid.

Weekly Plugs
Tara – Extra Hot Great
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~28:45)
David – Couples Therapy
Devindra – The Nevers, Shadow & Bone, Waffles and Mochi
Daanish – Mighty Ducks Trilogy and “Game Changers”, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions Revenge, Lake Mungo
Tara – Striking Distance, The Poseidon Adventure
Feature  (~1:15:45)
Mortal Kombat
Spoilers (~1:31:50)

Credits:
  Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A. 
