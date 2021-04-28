/Filmcast Ep. 616 – Mortal Kombat (GUESTS: Tara Ariano and Daanish Syed)
Posted on Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
David and Devindra are joined by friends of the show Tara Ariano and Daanish Syed to chat about the good, the bad, and the awkward of the Academy Awards. For the feature review, the cast watches Mortal Kombat, the directorial debut of Simon McQuoid.
Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/
What we’ve been watching (~28:45)
Mortal Kombat
Spoilers (~1:31:50)
