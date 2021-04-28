David and Devindra are joined by friends of the show Tara Ariano and Daanish Syed to chat about the good, the bad, and the awkward of the Academy Awards. For the feature review, the cast watches Mortal Kombat, the directorial debut of Simon McQuoid.

Weekly Plugs

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~28:45)

David – Couples Therapy

Devindra – The Nevers, Shadow & Bone, Waffles and Mochi

Daanish – Mighty Ducks Trilogy and “Game Changers”, Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpions Revenge, Lake Mungo

Tara – Striking Distance, The Poseidon Adventure

Feature (~1:15:45)

Mortal Kombat

Spoilers (~1:31:50)

