/Filmcast Ep. 612 – The Father
Posted on Wednesday, March 31st, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
Read the New York Times article about “The Last Day of Her Life.”
Read The Atlantic article “Why I Hope to Die at 75.”
Read The New Yorker article on “The Comforting Fictions of Dementia Care.”
What we’ve been watching (~26:15)
The Father
Spoilers (~1:27:49)
