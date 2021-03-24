Zack Snyder's Justice League Chapter Titles

After viewing the college admission scandal documentary Operation Varsity Blues, David, Devindra, and Jeff reflect on the future of higher education in America. For the feature review, the cast, along with Dan Murrell, is tackling the highly anticipated “Snyder Cut” of Justice League.

Weekly Plugs

Jeff – The Dungeon Run is back at twitch.tv/thedungeonrun

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~01:47)
David – Operation Varsity Blues
Devindra – Servant S2, Made for Love, US vs Reality Winner, SXSW VR
Jeff – Kid 90, I’m Sorry
Feature contains spoilers  (~1:06:20)
Zack Snyder’s Justice League

