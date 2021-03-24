After viewing the college admission scandal documentary Operation Varsity Blues, David, Devindra, and Jeff reflect on the future of higher education in America. For the feature review, the cast, along with Dan Murrell , is tackling the highly anticipated “Snyder Cut” of Justice League.

David – Operation Varsity Blues

Devindra – Servant S2, Made for Love, US vs Reality Winner, SXSW VR

Jeff – Kid 90, I’m Sorry

Feature contains spoilers (~1:06:20)

Zack Snyder’s Justice League

