Tara Ariano sits in Jeff’s seat for a day while he’s out for surgery. David, Devindra, and Tara chat about the outdated institution that is the Golden Globes. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Inkoo Kang, TV critic at The Hollywood Reporter, to talk about Minari, the latest film by director Lee Isaac Chung.

Read Inkoo Kang’s easay on Parasite here and her interview with Minari director Lee-Isaac Chung here. Listen to Inkoo’s podcast All About Almodóvar. Read Rachel Handler’s write-up of the Golden Globes. Read Tara’s For All Mankind review at VanityFair. Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/

Tara – Listen To Sassy
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~23:47)
David –  The Golden Globes, Tom and Jerry
Tara – For All Mankind; Seinfeld
Devindra – Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry
Feature  (~1:11:20)
Minari
Spoilers (~1:43:10)

