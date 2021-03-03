/Filmcast Ep. 608 – Minari (GUEST: Inkoo Kang from The Hollywood Reporter)
Posted on Wednesday, March 3rd, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
Read Inkoo Kang’s easay on Parasite here and her interview with Minari director Lee-Isaac Chung here. Listen to Inkoo’s podcast All About Almodóvar. Read Rachel Handler’s write-up of the Golden Globes. Read Tara’s For All Mankind review at VanityFair. Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/
What we’ve been watching (~23:47)
Minari
Spoilers (~1:43:10)
Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.
