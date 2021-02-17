In the “What We’ve Been Watching” segment, David, Devindra, and Jeff go in-depth on Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. For the feature review, the cast reviews Judas and the Black Messiah with Valerie Complex. Directed by Shaka King, the film stars Daniel Kaluuya as the activist Fred Hampton. Following up last week’s discussion of The Dig, check out these Sutton Hoo videos by Sue Brunning:

Weekly Plugs

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~22:30)

David – AP Bio (as rec’ed by Extra Hot Great)

Devindra – The Boys S1

Jeff – Search Party, Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar

Barb and Star goes to Vista Del Mar Spoilers (~48:47 – 56:52)

Feature Contains Spoilers (~1:08:48)

Judas and the Black Messiah



