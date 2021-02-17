/Filmcast Ep. 606 – Ep. 606 – Judas and the Black Messiah (GUEST: Valerie Complex)
Posted on Wednesday, February 17th, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
In the “What We’ve Been Watching” segment, David, Devindra, and Jeff go in-depth on Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar. For the feature review, the cast reviews Judas and the Black Messiah with Valerie Complex. Directed by Shaka King, the film stars Daniel Kaluuya as the activist Fred Hampton.
Following up last week’s discussion of The Dig, check out these Sutton Hoo videos by Sue Brunning:
What we’ve been watching (~22:30)
Jeff – Search Party, Barb and Star go to Vista Del Mar
Barb and Star goes to Vista Del Mar Spoilers (~48:47 – 56:52)
Judas and the Black Messiah
Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.
