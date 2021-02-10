/Filmcast Ep. 605 – The Dig

David, Devindra, and Jeff chat about what the newest episode of WandaVision means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the feature review, the cast jumps into The Dig, a Netflix historic drama starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes.

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at http://patreon.com/filmpodcast

For 20% off and free shipping of your painting, text FILM to 64-000.

Go to HelloFresh.com/filmcast10 and use code FILMCAST10 for 10 free meals, including free shipping!

Go to getquip.com/FILMCAST and get your first re-fill for free!

IPVanish.com/FILMCAST and claim 65% savings.

Weekly Plugs David –

Devindra – +

Jeff –

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What we’ve been watching (~8:55)

David – Blown Away Season 2, City So Real, Malcolm and Marie, Wandavision (With spoilers),

Jeff – Search Party

Devindra – Earwig and the Witch, Coda

Feature (~1:12:05)

The Dig

Spoilers (~1:23:34)



Credits: