/Filmcast Ep. 605 – The Dig

Posted on Wednesday, February 10th, 2021 by

David, Devindra, and Jeff chat about what the newest episode of WandaVision means for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For the feature review, the cast jumps into The Dig, a Netflix historic drama starring Carey Mulligan and Ralph Fiennes.

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at  http://patreon.com/filmpodcast.
Weekly Plugs David – David interviews Ryan Broderick on Culturally Relevant
Devindra – Engadget Podcast on Sundance + Rodney Ascher/Users director interviews
Jeff – Jeff’s Cameo 

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~8:55)
David – Blown Away Season 2, City So Real, Malcolm and Marie, Wandavision (With spoilers),
Jeff – Search Party
Devindra – Earwig and the Witch, Coda
Feature  (~1:12:05)
The Dig
Spoilers (~1:23:34)

Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A. 
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
