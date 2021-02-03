/Filmcast Ep 604 – White Tiger
Posted on Wednesday, February 3rd, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, and Jeff navigate the difficult task of attending the Sundance Film Festival remotely. For the feature review, the cast switches gear from Little Things to White Tiger, a new drama directed by Ramin Bahrani now available on Netflix.
Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/
- Go to Theragun.com/FILMCAST and get your Gen 4 Theragun.
- Visit mejuri.com/FILMCAST for 10% off your first order.
- Go to candidco.com/filmcast and use the code FILMCAST and save $75 on your starter kit.
- Check out My Sheets Rock at mysheetsrock.com/FILMCAST and enter our code
FILMCAST for 10% off and free shipping.
What we’ve been watching (~23:30)
White Tiger
Spoilers (~1:25:00)
Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!