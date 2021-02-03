/Filmcast Ep 604 – White Tiger

David, Devindra, and Jeff navigate the difficult task of attending the Sundance Film Festival remotely.  For the feature review, the cast switches gear from Little Things to White Tiger, a new drama directed by Ramin Bahrani now available on Netflix.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What we’ve been watching (~23:30)
David – The Little Things (Se7en), Glitch in the Matrix
Jeff – Black Bear
Devindra – Flee, Users, On the Count of Three, Prisoners of the Ghostland, In the Earth
Feature  (~1:09:42)
White Tiger
Spoilers (~1:25:00)

