David, Devindra, and Jeff chat about WandaVision, The Dissident, and the last day of the Trump presidency. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Kendra James, producer of the Official Star Trek Podcast, to review One Night in Miami, the new film directed by Regina King.

Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)

What you’ve been watching (~26:15)

David – WandaVision, The Dissident

Devindra – MLK/FBI, Yearly Departed

Jeff – Lupin, Pretend its a City

Feature (~1:13:45)

One Night in Miami



Credits: