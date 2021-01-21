David, Devindra, and Jeff chat about WandaVision, The Dissident, and the last day of the Trump presidency. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Kendra James, producer of the Official Star Trek Podcast, to review One Night in Miami, the new film directed by Regina King.

The Slashfilmcast is launching a Patreon! Support us at  http://patreon.com/filmpodcast.

Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/

Thanks to our sponsors this week: Babbel US, Feals, Hello Fresh.
  • Go to BABBEL.com and use promo code FILMCAST.
  • Visit Feals.com/FILMCAST and you will get 50% off your first order with free shipping.
  • Go to HelloFresh.com/filmcast10 and use code FILMCAST10 for 10 free meals.
Shownotes (All timestamps are approximate only)
What you’ve been watching (~26:15)
David – WandaVision, The Dissident
Devindra – MLK/FBI, Yearly Departed
Jeff – Lupin, Pretend its a City
Feature  (~1:13:45)
One Night in Miami

Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Credits:
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from SMHMUSIC.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger. This episode was edited by Beidi A. 
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show, ,

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2019 /Film. Privacy Policy / Cookie Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.