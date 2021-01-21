/Filmcast Ep. 602 – One Night In Miami (GUEST: Kendra James from Startrek.com)
Posted on Thursday, January 21st, 2021 by Slashfilmcast
David, Devindra, and Jeff chat about WandaVision, The Dissident, and the last day of the Trump presidency. For the feature review, the cast is joined by Kendra James, producer of the Official Star Trek Podcast, to review One Night in Miami, the new film directed by Regina King.
Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/
What you’ve been watching (~26:15)
One Night in Miami
Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.
