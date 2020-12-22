/Filmcast Ep. 598 – Tenet (GUEST: Dan Murrell)
Posted on Tuesday, December 22nd, 2020 by Slashfilmcast
’Tis the season for Tenet! Finally, David, Devindra, and Jeff get their hands on a physical blu-ray of the latest Christopher Nolan film. The cast is joined by Dan Murrell to review the film front to back. Check out Dan’s Patreon here. Listen to Dan’s podcast here. Subscribe to Dan’s Youtube channel here.
Use #slashtag on Twitter to recommend a title for us to watch. Thanks to Mike C for building the Hashtag Slashtag website: https://hashtagslashtag.com/
What you’ve been watching (~11:54)
Tenet
Spoilers (~1:15:27)
Support David’s artistic endeavors at his Patreon. Listen and subscribe to David’s newest podcast Culturally Relevant and subscribe to his YouTube channel. Check out Jeff Cannata’s D&D show Dungeon Run and listen to We Have Concerns. Listen to Devindra’s podcast with Engadget on all things tech.
